Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Equities analysts expect Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) to announce sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Avient’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09 billion. Avient reported sales of $711.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avient will report full-year sales of $4.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Avient.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $997.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.09 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.64.

Shares of NYSE:AVNT traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.09. The stock had a trading volume of 214,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,535. Avient has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $51.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.213 dividend. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Avient in the third quarter worth approximately $453,000. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 12,722 shares during the last quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,297,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 172,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,959,000 after acquiring an additional 99,297 shares during the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

