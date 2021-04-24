Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) to report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). GreenPower Motor posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover GreenPower Motor.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 million.

GP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on GreenPower Motor from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GreenPower Motor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GP. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in GreenPower Motor by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

GP stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,772. GreenPower Motor has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $34.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.60.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

