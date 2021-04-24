Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Analysts expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Hub Group posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $4.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $952.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.68 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HUBG shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on Hub Group from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hub Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Hub Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.98. 121,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,196. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $70.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.00.

In other Hub Group news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $843,149.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,051,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Hub Group during the first quarter worth $466,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 10,355 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hub Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,765,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

