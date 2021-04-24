Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.46 Million

Equities research analysts expect LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) to report $34.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.74 million and the highest is $35.05 million. LTC Properties posted sales of $38.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full-year sales of $137.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $134.24 million to $141.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $140.96 million, with estimates ranging from $137.40 million to $145.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). LTC Properties had a net margin of 56.46% and a return on equity of 11.41%.

LTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.57.

Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $42.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.50. LTC Properties has a 52 week low of $31.02 and a 52 week high of $44.73.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in LTC Properties by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 17.1% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 5.0% during the first quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the first quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $1,916,000. 74.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

