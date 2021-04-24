Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) to Announce $0.63 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) to report earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Renasant’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Renasant reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 215%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Renasant will report full year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. Renasant had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $170.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RNST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th.

In other news, EVP James W. Gray sold 9,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $372,831.20. Also, insider Edward Robinson Mcgraw sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $589,950.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,990. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Renasant by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Renasant by 365.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 13,378 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 435,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after purchasing an additional 16,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 254.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 82,302 shares during the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RNST traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.94. The stock had a trading volume of 314,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,114. Renasant has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

