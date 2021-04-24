Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to Post $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) will post $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 123.40%.

WRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $460,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 42,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WRE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.83. 448,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,380. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.76. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.30 and a 200 day moving average of $22.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

