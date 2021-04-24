Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.52 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) will report $7.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $8.06 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment reported sales of $7.96 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full-year sales of $30.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.00 million to $32.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $28.86 million, with estimates ranging from $26.00 million to $34.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 78.10% and a positive return on equity of 17.29%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHMI. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 187,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,585 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 28,367 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHMI traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.84. 438,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,614. The company has a market capitalization of $168.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.44. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $11.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.73%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and invest in prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

