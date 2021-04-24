Zacks: Brokerages Expect International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.25 Million

Equities analysts predict that International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) will announce $88.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for International Money Express’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $86.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $90.50 million. International Money Express reported sales of $77.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full year sales of $416.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $416.00 million to $417.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $450.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for International Money Express.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). International Money Express had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 52.83%. The business had revenue of $99.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.00 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IMXI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of International Money Express from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Shares of IMXI traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,074. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $587.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.44. International Money Express has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $18.69.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the fourth quarter worth about $1,056,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in International Money Express by 208.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 18,379 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in International Money Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $599,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Money Express by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 15,085 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 62,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

