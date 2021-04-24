Zacks: Brokerages Expect MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) to Post -$0.15 EPS

Equities analysts expect MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.13). MEI Pharma posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.25). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MEI Pharma.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 33.55% and a negative net margin of 142.81%.

MEIP has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

NASDAQ MEIP traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $3.46. 235,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,853. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.21. The company has a market cap of $389.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.65. MEI Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $4.57.

In other MEI Pharma news, Director Frederick W. Driscoll sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $100,750.00. Insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,167,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 24,445 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 801,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 48,149 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 388,195 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 503,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 159,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 138,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 31,250 shares during the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MEI Pharma (MEIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.