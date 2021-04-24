Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) to Hold

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

Get Bunzl alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Bunzl from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Peel Hunt raised Bunzl to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of BZLFY opened at $34.61 on Thursday. Bunzl has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $36.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.99.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bunzl (BZLFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.