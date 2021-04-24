Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) to Hold

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ManTech International Corporation is a leading provider of innovative technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs for the Intelligence Community; the Departments of Defense, State, Homeland Security, and Justice; the Space Community; and other U.S. federal government customers. ManTech’s expertise includes systems engineering, systems integration, technology and software development, enterprise security architecture, information assurance, intelligence operations support, network and critical infrastructure protection, information technology, communications integration and engineering support. The company supports the advanced telecommunications systems that are used in Operation Iraqi Freedom and in other parts of the world; provides the physical and cyber security to protect U.S. embassies all over the world; has developed a secure, collaborative communications system for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security; and builds and maintains secure databases. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. ManTech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.40.

Shares of MANT stock opened at $84.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.36. ManTech International has a fifty-two week low of $61.91 and a fifty-two week high of $101.35.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $638.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.96 million. Equities analysts forecast that ManTech International will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MANT. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ManTech International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in ManTech International in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in ManTech International in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ManTech International by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

