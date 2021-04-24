Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) to Strong Sell

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited operates as a research-based pharmaceutical company, engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and importing/exporting pharmaceutical drugs. Takeda’s core business comprise of ethical drugs and its portfolio includes lansoprazole for the treatment of peptic ulcers, leuprolide acetate for the treatment of prostate cancer and endometriosis, pioglitazone hydrocholoride for the treatment of diabetes, and candesartan cilexetil for the treatment of hypertension. The Company promotes enhancing R&D pipeline, while concentrating its management resources to the four core therapeutic areas: lifestyle-related diseases, oncology and urological diseases, central nervous system disease and gastroenterological diseases. It operates in two segments- Ethical drug business and Consumer healthcare business. Consumer healthcare business provides Alinamin (vitamin B1 derivative preparations, etc.), Benza (cold remedies). Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

NYSE TAK opened at $17.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.74. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $53.84 billion, a PE ratio of 56.87 and a beta of 1.01.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 181.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 25.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

