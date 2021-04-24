Zacks Investment Research Lowers IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IBEX Limited is a provider of outsourced CX solutions. It offers customer support, technical support, inbound/outbound sales, business intelligence and analytics, digital demand generation and CX surveys and feedback analytics service. IBEX Limited is based in Washington, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ IBEX opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. IBEX has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.61. The stock has a market cap of $455.10 million and a P/E ratio of 29.46.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $117.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.31 million. Analysts expect that IBEX will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBEX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in IBEX by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in IBEX in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in IBEX in the third quarter worth about $74,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in IBEX in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in IBEX in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

