Zacks Investment Research Lowers Linde (NYSE:LIN) to Hold

Linde (NYSE:LIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Linde plc. is an industrial gas and engineering company. Linde plc., formerly known as Praxair Inc., is based in Guildford, UK. “

Get Linde alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.00.

LIN opened at $291.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.52. The firm has a market cap of $152.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.26, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde has a twelve month low of $172.76 and a twelve month high of $292.49.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Linde will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Linde news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth $2,719,979,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,291,395,000 after buying an additional 973,130 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Linde by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,126,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,668,460,000 after buying an additional 866,271 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,867,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $755,667,000 after buying an additional 765,279 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,644,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $958,305,000 after buying an additional 688,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Linde (LIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.