Zacks Investment Research Lowers Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yatra Online, Inc. provides online travel agency services. The company operates through website www.yatra.com, mobile applications and associated platforms to book airline, railway and bus tickets as well as car and hotel accommodations for customers. Its product portfolio includes flights, hotels, trains, holidays, bus and activities. Yatra Online, Inc. is headquatered in New Delhi, India. “

YTRA has been the subject of several other research reports. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Yatra Online from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Yatra Online from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of Yatra Online stock opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Yatra Online has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $2.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average of $1.94.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 10.27% and a negative return on equity of 51.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 million. On average, research analysts predict that Yatra Online will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YTRA. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yatra Online during the 4th quarter worth $3,161,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yatra Online during the 4th quarter worth $1,776,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yatra Online during the 4th quarter worth $1,267,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,253,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 512,005 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yatra Online during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

