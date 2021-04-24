Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Auto Trader Group plc provides digital automotive marketplace. It offers buy and sell of vehicles, such as cars, trucks and vans. Auto Trader Group plc is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ATDRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.25.

ATDRY opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. Auto Trader Group has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.96.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

