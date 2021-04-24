Zacks Investment Research Upgrades The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) to “Hold”

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $165.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.54% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Travelers’ first-quarter earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Shares have outperformed the industry in a year. The insurer boasts a strong market presence in auto, homeowners’ insurance, commercial U.S. property-casualty insurance with an impressive inorganic growth story. High retention rate, increase in new business and positive renewal premium change bode well. Its commercial businesses continue to perform well owing to market stability. It remains optimistic about its personal line of business, given growth at the profitable agency auto and homeowners business. It generates sufficient capital to boost shareholder value and aims mid-teens core return on equity over time. However, exposure to cat loss induces volatility in underwriting results. Also, high costs weigh on margin expansion and high leverage ratio is a concern.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

NYSE TRV opened at $157.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $85.10 and a 52 week high of $161.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.89.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at $35,647,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $9,451,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,923,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,440 shares of company stock worth $23,626,950 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 201.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 193.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

