Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $310.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Wix.com is benefitting from strong momentum seen in annualized recurring revenues (ARR) from Creative subscriptions along with robust uptake of G-Suite, Ascend, Wix Payments and other new e-commerce applications. Moreover, the company is well positioned to gain from growing user base and healthy adoption of its premium subscription services amid higher online selling activity triggered by the coronavirus crisis. Notably, shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past one year. However, Wix.com’s limited foothold in international markets along with sluggish spending among small-and-medium sized (SMB) businesses stemming from the coronavirus crisis continues to be an overhang. Rising investments in product development, and infrastructure to counter competition in the e-commerce domain is limiting margin expansion. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WIX. Wolfe Research began coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on Wix.com from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $316.37.

WIX opened at $296.10 on Tuesday. Wix.com has a one year low of $122.24 and a one year high of $362.07. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.68.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $282.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.25 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. As a group, analysts predict that Wix.com will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Wix.com by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Wix.com during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

