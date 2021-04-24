Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,003,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CIT Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in CIT Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 128,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Wahida Plummer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,419.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Solk sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total transaction of $453,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,383.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,761. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CIT traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.56. The stock had a trading volume of 843,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,140. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.03. CIT Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $55.04.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.85 million. CIT Group had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. CIT Group’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CIT Group from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CIT Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.28.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

