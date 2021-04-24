Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 3.8% of Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $54,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of VTV traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.30. 5,335,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,225,805. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $90.98 and a 12 month high of $135.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.72.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

