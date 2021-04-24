Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Invests $4.64 Million in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 239,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Goldman Sachs BDC at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 10,245 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at $457,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 473,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,117,000 after purchasing an additional 24,018 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 409,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 192,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 32,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 21,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GSBD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs BDC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.44.

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.38. 443,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,903. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $20.64.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.23 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 9.56%. As a group, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.29%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

In other news, Director Ann B. Lane purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $191,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,443.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

