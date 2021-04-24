Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) EVP Sells $149,861.74 in Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $149,861.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,740.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Soren Abildgaard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zendesk alerts:

On Monday, April 12th, Soren Abildgaard sold 407 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $58,168.44.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Soren Abildgaard sold 2,549 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.35, for a total value of $352,654.15.

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $147.52 on Friday. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.05 and a 1 year high of $166.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.36 and its 200 day moving average is $135.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.38 million. Research analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Zendesk by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Zendesk by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZEN. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price objective on Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Zendesk from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.44.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.