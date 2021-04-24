Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 10,118 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 289,315 shares.The stock last traded at $54.58 and had previously closed at $51.17.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZNTL. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush began coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.75.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.68.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 24,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,064,126.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,035,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,907,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 3,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $171,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,019,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,884,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,542 shares of company stock valued at $5,906,013.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZNTL. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

