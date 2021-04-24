Zero Hits Market Cap of $5.27 Million (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Zero has a market cap of $5.27 million and approximately $158,353.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zero has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $206.51 or 0.00405595 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00021339 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.43 or 0.00161891 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.51 or 0.00211153 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005498 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 49.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,920,090 coins. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

