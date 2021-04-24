Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.60 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:ZH opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. Zhihu has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

About Zhihu

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

