Zijin Mining Group (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zijin Mining Group (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ZIJMY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zijin Mining Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zijin Mining Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Get Zijin Mining Group alerts:

ZIJMY opened at $27.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.86. Zijin Mining Group has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $38.31.

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited engages in prospecting, exploration, and mining mineral resources in Mainland China. It primarily produces gold bullion; gold, copper, zinc, tungsten, lead, and iron ore concentrates; and copper cathodes, zinc bullion, sulphuric acid, copperplate, silver, iron, etc., as well as molybdenum, cobalt, tin, coal, platinum, and palladium.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Zijin Mining Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zijin Mining Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.