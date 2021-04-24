Zijin Mining Group (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2021

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zijin Mining Group (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ZIJMY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zijin Mining Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zijin Mining Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

ZIJMY opened at $27.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.86. Zijin Mining Group has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $38.31.

About Zijin Mining Group

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited engages in prospecting, exploration, and mining mineral resources in Mainland China. It primarily produces gold bullion; gold, copper, zinc, tungsten, lead, and iron ore concentrates; and copper cathodes, zinc bullion, sulphuric acid, copperplate, silver, iron, etc., as well as molybdenum, cobalt, tin, coal, platinum, and palladium.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Zijin Mining Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zijin Mining Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit