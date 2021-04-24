ZIMBOCASH Hits Market Cap of $5.42 Million (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. Over the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a market cap of $5.42 million and approximately $30,866.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00060656 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.68 or 0.00269359 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004029 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00023502 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,768.53 or 0.99755445 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $304.70 or 0.00623270 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $492.08 or 0.01006550 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Coin Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,127,397,874 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

