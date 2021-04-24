Zions Bancorporation, National Association Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $54.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $25.07 and a 12 month high of $60.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $94,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,464.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward Schreiber sold 35,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.95, for a total value of $1,584,532.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,416.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,753 shares of company stock worth $8,768,415 over the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 890.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,310,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,791,000 after buying an additional 2,975,793 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth $84,495,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth $569,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth $16,103,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,647,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,566,000 after purchasing an additional 307,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

