Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $5.15 Per Share

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the bank will post earnings of $5.15 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.75. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s FY2022 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

ZION opened at $54.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.84 and a 200 day moving average of $45.64. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $25.07 and a 12 month high of $60.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,802,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 6,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth about $622,000. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Scott J. Mclean sold 40,006 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $1,994,299.10. Following the sale, the president now owns 150,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,513,491.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 2,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $94,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,464.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,753 shares of company stock worth $8,768,415 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

