Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 22.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,482 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $13,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTS stock opened at $170.54 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $176.64. The company has a market capitalization of $81.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. Insiders sold a total of 15,746 shares of company stock worth $2,635,714 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZTS. Raymond James raised shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.08.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

