Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $354.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised Zoom Video Communications from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a sell rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $423.62.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $336.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $329.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $397.47. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $132.67 and a 52 week high of $588.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 431.90, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total value of $60,904,034.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,552,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total value of $2,659,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 219,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,864,965.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 409,688 shares of company stock valued at $142,359,809 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth $28,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

