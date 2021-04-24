Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Zur Rose Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Zur Rose Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup cut Zur Rose Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zur Rose Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:ZRSEF opened at $377.00 on Friday. Zur Rose Group has a fifty-two week low of $363.80 and a fifty-two week high of $547.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $422.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.57.

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. It also provides medicines management services.

