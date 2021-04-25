$0.02 EPS Expected for Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) will report $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.00. Ping Identity posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ping Identity.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $63.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.77 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Ping Identity from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ping Identity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.06.

In other news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 31,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $995,893.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,080 shares in the company, valued at $7,404,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,640 shares of company stock worth $1,674,792. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PING. Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 133.5% in the 4th quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 29,108 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 154,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after buying an additional 66,254 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Ping Identity by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,761,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,963,000 after buying an additional 510,111 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Ping Identity in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Ping Identity by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PING stock opened at $23.67 on Thursday. Ping Identity has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -338.14, a P/E/G ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.36.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

