-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) will announce earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Universal Technical Institute reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Universal Technical Institute.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $76.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.75 million. Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 2.66%.

Several brokerages have commented on UTI. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.45.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 222.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 50.0% in the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 204.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 22,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 18,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UTI traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.74. 112,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,203. The company has a market cap of $187.93 million, a PE ratio of -52.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. Universal Technical Institute has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $8.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.97.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

