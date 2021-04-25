-$0.07 EPS Expected for VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) This Quarter

Analysts expect VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) to report ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.09). VBI Vaccines reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 2,837.73% and a negative return on equity of 36.69%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.44 million.

VBIV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.90.

Shares of VBI Vaccines stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.93. 2,821,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,365,743. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $744.23 million, a P/E ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 2.14. VBI Vaccines has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $6.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBIV. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,782,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in VBI Vaccines by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,175,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,234,000 after buying an additional 948,860 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in VBI Vaccines by 195.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,339,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after buying an additional 886,729 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its position in VBI Vaccines by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,635,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after buying an additional 635,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the fourth quarter worth about $1,006,000. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

