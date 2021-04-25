$0.32 EPS Expected for Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) will announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Covenant Logistics Group’s earnings. Covenant Logistics Group posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 455.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Covenant Logistics Group will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Covenant Logistics Group.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $225.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.40 million. Covenant Logistics Group had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 1.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded Covenant Logistics Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Covenant Logistics Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLG opened at $19.56 on Thursday. Covenant Logistics Group has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.60. The company has a market capitalization of $328.61 million, a PE ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services to customers with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

