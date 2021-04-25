$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) will announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Flex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Flex reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flex will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Flex.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Flex had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

FLEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Flex from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

NASDAQ FLEX traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,007,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,124,660. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. Flex has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $20.04.

In other Flex news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 24,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $472,899.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Francois Barbier sold 128,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $2,152,479.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,868 shares of company stock worth $4,652,107 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Covenant Partners LLC grew its holdings in Flex by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 19,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Flex by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 4.5% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 1,344.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

