$0.44 EPS Expected for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) will report $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.45. First Financial Bancorp. reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full-year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Financial Bancorp..

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.18 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 22.09%. First Financial Bancorp.’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.97. The stock had a trading volume of 520,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,242. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.53. First Financial Bancorp. has a twelve month low of $10.83 and a twelve month high of $26.62. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $345,436.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 282,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,003.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 41,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $893,714.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 241,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFBC. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 462.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. 72.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

