$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) will post $0.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.67. German American Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow German American Bancorp.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $56.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 million. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 25.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded German American Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

In other German American Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Clay W. Ewing sold 10,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $490,728.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,232,263.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lee A. Mitchell sold 15,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $746,069.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 789 shares in the company, valued at $38,732.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,037 shares of company stock worth $1,460,714 over the last three months. 7.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the first quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in German American Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 246.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GABC stock opened at $44.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.59. German American Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $51.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 35.74%.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on German American Bancorp (GABC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.