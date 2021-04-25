$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) will report earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Radian Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. Radian Group posted earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radian Group will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.87. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Radian Group.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Radian Group had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $341.05 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RDN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on Radian Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Radian Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 5,746.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RDN traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.69. 1,025,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,468. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. Radian Group has a 1 year low of $12.41 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Radian Group (RDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.