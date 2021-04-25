-$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) to post ($0.69) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.79) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.58). Ashford Hospitality Trust reported earnings of ($1.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full-year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($0.96). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.68). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 53.75% and a negative return on equity of 636.46%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.22.

NYSE:AHT opened at $1.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average of $2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.42. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $18.80.

In other Ashford Hospitality Trust news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 83,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,912.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AHT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7,352.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

