-$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.76) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.67) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.92). Editas Medicine posted earnings of ($0.69) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full-year earnings of ($3.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.63) to ($2.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.48) to ($2.95). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $11.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EDIT shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,274,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Editas Medicine by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EDIT stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.91. 859,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,426,127. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 2.10. Editas Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

