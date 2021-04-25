$0.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. Allison Transmission posted earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full year earnings of $3.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $5.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.46 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

Shares of NYSE ALSN traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $43.79. The company had a trading volume of 672,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,444. Allison Transmission has a 12-month low of $31.69 and a 12-month high of $46.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $252,405.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,667,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 27,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.7% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

