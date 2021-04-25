-$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.93) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.19) and the highest is ($0.71). Spirit AeroSystems reported earnings per share of ($0.79) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full-year earnings of ($2.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.29) to ($1.93). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $0.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.27 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.56%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 226.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPR stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,051,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.35 and a 200-day moving average of $37.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 2.04. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $53.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.72%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

