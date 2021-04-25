$1.05 EPS Expected for First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the highest is $1.14. First Internet Bancorp reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 162.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%.

INBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ:INBK traded up $1.98 on Thursday, hitting $36.42. The stock had a trading volume of 34,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,466. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $357.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.63. First Internet Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $41.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INBK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 631,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,147,000 after buying an additional 25,953 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 606,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,429,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 393,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,306,000 after buying an additional 21,561 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 353,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,152,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 214,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,163,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

