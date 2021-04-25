$1.27 Billion in Sales Expected for UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) to report $1.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for UWM Holdings Co. Class’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.36 billion. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UWM Holdings Co. Class will report full year sales of $4.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $4.90 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow UWM Holdings Co. Class.

Get UWM Holdings Co. Class alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UWMC. Barclays began coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered UWM Holdings Co. Class from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. UWM Holdings Co. Class has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $7.85. 3,026,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,752,058. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.09. UWM Holdings Co. Class has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $14.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in UWM Holdings Co. Class stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 322,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of UWM Holdings Co. Class as of its most recent SEC filing.

UWM Holdings Co. Class Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans in 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UWM Holdings Co. Class (UWMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Holdings Co. Class Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM Holdings Co. Class and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.