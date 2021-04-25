-$1.99 EPS Expected for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to report earnings of ($1.99) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.50) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.26). Wynn Resorts reported earnings of ($3.54) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full-year earnings of ($4.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.44) to ($2.28). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $3.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.05 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WYNN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.76.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $47,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,191.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $384,412.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,940,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 569.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,271 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 665.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 163,908 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $11,770,000 after purchasing an additional 142,508 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $124.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $67.54 and a 12 month high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

