10,732 Shares in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TWNK. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 2,094.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 153.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 875.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hostess Brands by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $165,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on TWNK shares. Stephens started coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Hostess Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK opened at $15.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.82. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $16.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.78 and its 200 day moving average is $14.19.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $256.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.78 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

