112,242 Shares in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Bought by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 112,242 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,090 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,001 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 17,200 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Several research firms have commented on GOLD. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.79 to $28.28 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.77.

GOLD stock opened at $22.21 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $31.22. The company has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 70.59%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.