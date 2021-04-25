$115.12 Million in Sales Expected for Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) to report sales of $115.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $116.00 million and the lowest is $114.24 million. Bassett Furniture Industries reported sales of $63.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full year sales of $463.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $460.37 million to $465.67 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $476.06 million, with estimates ranging from $470.12 million to $482.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bassett Furniture Industries.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BSET. Zacks Investment Research raised Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ BSET opened at $26.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.25. Bassett Furniture Industries has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $28.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.99 million, a P/E ratio of -12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

In other news, SVP David C. Baker sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $70,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the first quarter worth $49,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 582.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,000. Institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Â-company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

